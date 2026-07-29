Homering Riders Take Opener

Published on July 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







FRISCO - Sebastian Walcott's two-out, three-run blast in the seventh inning Tuesday night sent the RoughRiders to a 5-3 win over the Hooks at Riders Field.

All five Frisco runs came via the long ball with Dylan Dreiling and rehabbing Texas Ranger Corey Seager swatting solo homers in the second and fifth, respectively.

The Seager salvo was the end of the line for Trey Dombroski, who matched his season high of seven strikeouts while limiting Frisco to four hits and one walk over 4 2/3 innings.

Yamal Encarnacion swiped two bases and recorded three of the eight Corpus Christi hits from the lead-off spot. Encarnacion, who leads the Texas League with 44 steals, came home in the first on a two-out RBI single by Walker Janek.

With two away in the seventh, Encarnacion bounced a triple past a diving Yeison Morrobel in left field, scoring Tyler Whitaker and Max Holy.

Since his five-hit day July 19 at San Antonio, Encarnacion is batting .484 with two doubles, two triples, six runs scored, and five RBIs over a stretch of eight games.







Texas League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.