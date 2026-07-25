Hooks & Sod Poodles Split Twin Bill

Published on July 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - A two-run triple by 21-year-old Kenni Gomez and lockdown pitching, headed by Nolan DeVos, carried Corpus Christi to a 2-0 triumph over Amarillo Friday night, forcing a split of the Texas League doubleheader before 4,006 fans at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks, who squandered a seventh-inning lead in the opener, received a sterling start by DeVos in the nightcap. Making his Whataburger Field debut, the 25-year-old from Harrisburg, North Carolina retired 16 of 19 batters faced, holding the Sod Poodles to one hit and one walk with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

DeVos, who has won both of his Double-A starts, threw 55 of 79 pitches for strikes and finished the performance with eight consecutive outs.

Meanwhile, Amarillo starter Brian Curley permitted just three baserunners through the first four innings.

Walks by Tyler Whitaker and Max Holy blossomed in the Corpus Christi fifth thanks to the ninth-hole hitting Gomez who scorched a three-bagger into the alley in right.

Gomez, 0-for-8 to start his Double-A tenure, went 2-for-5 with four RBIs in the doubleheader.

Jose Guedez and Amilcar Chirinos were perfect in relief as CC held Amarillo to one hit in the contest. Chirinos, who ranks fourth in the Texas League with six saves, struck out two in a 1-2-3 seventh.

The Hooks took a 1-0 lead into the seventh in the opener but dropped the game, 4-3.

Brett Gillis turned in his fourth quality start of the season with six shutout frames. Gillis, who fanned four while scattering three hits and two walks, has allowed one run or none in five of his last six assignments.

Walker Janek went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Game 1.







Texas League Stories from July 25, 2026

Hooks & Sod Poodles Split Twin Bill - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.