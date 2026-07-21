Catch Hooks Baseball this Week at Whataburger Field

Published on July 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Your Corpus Christi Hooks are back in action at Whataburger Field July 21-26 as the Double-A Astros play host to the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Texas League affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yordan Alvarez Global Series Hooks Jerseys and Sammy Seagull Building Block Sets are on tap as giveaways, with Bud Light Friday Fireworks kicking off the weekend.

Don't miss our Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offer on Tuesday night. Use promo code HOOKS4FOR40 and receive four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for just $40.

Buy one ticket and get one free on Wednesday, July 22 for Whataburger Family Day as the World-Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits make an appearance. Promo code HOOKSBOGO for Whataburger Family Day.

Three Dollar Thursday pours out discounts on ice-cold draft beer and frozen margaritas. July 23 is also Teacher Appreciation Night. Use promo code "GOTEACHERS" for discounted tickets. And be at the ballpark pregame as we recognize Santa Gertrudis Academy Softball, with the Lions taking home the 2026 UIL 3A-DII State Championship.

The first 500 kids 12-and-under thru the turnstiles on Friday, July 24 receive a Sammy Seagull Building Block Set from Alba Insurance. And after the game, we light the South Texas sky with Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

CITGO presents Yordan Alvarez Global Series Hooks Jerseys to the first 2,000 on Saturday, July 25.

The family fun wraps on Sunday at 5:05 PM as youngsters run the bases postgame with H-E-B Kids Day. It's also Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins.

Texas Association of School Resource Officers is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Visit cchooks.com for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, July 21 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 nets four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, July 22 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World-Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, July 23 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12 oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Top Dawg behind home plate

- Teacher Appreciation Night! Use promo code "GOTEACHERS" for discounted tickets

- Santa Gertrudis Academy Softball State Championship Night

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, July 24 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 500 kids 12-and-under receive a Sammy Seagull Building Block Set from Alba Insurance

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, July 25 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Yordan Alvarez Global Series Hooks Jersey from CITGO

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, July 26 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 5:05 pm (gates open 4:05 pm)

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo







Texas League Stories from July 20, 2026

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