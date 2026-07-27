Sod Poodles Fight Back for Series Split

Published on July 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks fell short of a home series win Sunday afternoon as Amarillo finished the set with a 5-2 win before 3,124 fans at Whataburger Field.

In splitting the six-game set with the Sod Poodles, Corpus Christi is 14-13 to start the second half.

James Hicks was the highlight for the Hooks on Sunday, spreading two runs on five hits and three walks over five-plus innings.

With the tough-luck loss, Hicks is 3-1 with 2.25 ERA over his last three starts.

All four Corpus Christi base hits came in the seventh. Tyler Whitaker doubled and was driven in by Cameron Sisneros. Chase Call and Yamal Encarnacion followed with singles as part of the two-run frame.

Hudson Leach and Ramsey David provided scoreless relief out of the Corpus Christi bullpen.







Texas League Stories from July 26, 2026

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