RoughRiders, GDS Wealth Management Ink Sponsorship Deal

Published on July 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have announced a new partnership with GDS Wealth Management.

As part of the partnership, GDS served as the official sponsor of Backyard Baseball Night on May 22, as well as the sponsor of the on-deck circles at Riders Field.

"Partnering with the Frisco RoughRiders is a natural extension of our commitment to the North Texas community," said Glen Smith, CEO, CIO and Founder of GDS Wealth Management. "As GDS continues to grow in Frisco and throughout North Texas, we're proud to support an organization that brings families together. At GDS, we believe exceptional wealth management begins with relationships built on trust, thoughtful planning, and genuinely caring for the people we serve. We're excited to be part of the game-day experience while continuing to help individuals, families, and business owners pursue their long-term financial goals."

GDS Wealth Management provides comprehensive financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, tax-efficient strategies, and estate and legacy planning. The firm believes wealth management is ultimately a people business, combining technical expertise with a hospitality-driven client experience centered on trust, responsiveness, and personal care.

"We are incredibly excited to link up with GDS Wealth Management," Scott Burchett, RoughRiders President and General Manager, said. "Whether it is for RoughRiders players, staff or fans, smart financial planning is important, and partnering with GDS Wealth Management provides an avenue to help those who need it."

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







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RoughRiders, GDS Wealth Management Ink Sponsorship Deal - Frisco RoughRiders

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