Frisco Takes Down Tulsa Behind Fourth-Inning Barrage

Published on July 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Behind fourth-inning home runs from Dylan Dreiling and Yeison Morrobel, the Frisco RoughRiders found revenge in a 4-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers to even the series at one game apiece Saturday at Riders Field.

Frisco (11-9, 49-38) welcomed Cody Bradford back for his first rehab start at Riders Field and watched the lefty mow down Tulsa (12-8, 58-31) across two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Bryan Magdaleno (3-1) took over after with a shutdown third inning.

After Driller starter Adam Serwinowski (7-3) retired the first seven RoughRiders he faced, Frisco got a double from Max Wagner down the left field line and another two batters later from Frainyer Chavez for a 1-0 lead in the third inning.

In the fourth, Frisco tagged Serwinowski for three more runs, as Dreiling belted a leadoff home run to center field and Morrobel followed with a two-run shot to left that made it 4-0.

After Zyhir Hope homered off Dalton Pence and Tulsa cut the deficit to 4-2 after six innings, Pence pitched a scoreless seventh and finished with just one earned run allowed across four relief innings with five strikeouts.

Hope's second home run of the day made it 4-3 in the eighth, but Cole Stasio put the game on ice for his first Double-A save of the season.

Notes to Know:

Dreiling's home run broke a tie with Chavez and Wagner for the team lead at 13 and extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Morrobel's homer was the first in his Double-A career and 15th on the season between High-A Hub City and Frisco to extend a career high.

In the series finale and rubber match Sunday night, Frisco turns to LHP Blake Townsend (3-4, 5.26) in a 6:05 p.m. start at Riders Field. It is Space Jam Night presented by Cigna with a Youth Backpack Giveaway presented by Hiland Dairy and Summer Sunday Fireworks presented by Globe Life.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 18, 2026

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