Wind Surge Clinch Series with 6-5 Victory over Travelers

Published on July 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Wichita Wind Surge (6-14) secured a series victory with a 6-5 win over the Arkansas Travelers (9-11) on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Wichita totaled 12 hits while its bullpen combined for seven innings of three-run relief to preserve the win.

Caden Kendle led the offense with a career-best four-hit performance, recording his second straight multi-hit game and fifth of the season. Marek Houston and Khadim Diaw each added multi-hit efforts, while Andrew Cossetti launched his professional career-high 15th home run. Brandon Winokur extended his on-base streak to eight games and recorded his first multi-RBI game at the Double-A level.

Riley Quick made his Double-A debut, striking out three over two innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. Cory Lewis earned the win after tossing four scoreless innings with four strikeouts, while Will Fleming and Paulshawn Pasqualatto combined to close out the victory. Pasqualatto recorded his second save of the season.

THE RUNDOWN

The Wind Surge struck first in the opening inning. After a walk and a single put two runners aboard, Winokur lined an RBI single through the middle to give Wichita a 1-0 lead.

Quick settled in immediately during his Double-A debut, striking out two in a scoreless first inning.

Wichita broke the game open in the second. Kendle led off with a double, extending his hitting streak to begin his Double-A career to eight games, before Jaime Ferrer drove him home with an RBI single. After a walk, Diaw and Houston each delivered RBI singles, and a sacrifice fly later in the inning pushed the lead to 5-0.

Arkansas answered in the bottom of the second, scoring three runs on a wild pitch, a passed ball and an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 5-3.

After both teams traded scoreless innings, Cossetti added an insurance run in the fourth with a towering solo home run over the left-field wall and into the parking lot.

Lewis took over in the fourth and dominated over four scoreless innings, allowing Wichita to maintain its lead.

The Travelers loaded the bases in the eighth and scored once on a sacrifice fly, but the Wind Surge escaped further damage to preserve a two-run advantage.

Pasqualatto remained on the mound for the ninth, working around an RBI double to complete a six-out save to secure Wichita's 6-5 victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge recorded 12 hits, their 17th game with double-digit hits this season.

The Wind Surge struck out 10 batters, the 36th time this season recording double-digit strikeouts.

Marek Houston extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

Houston recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the season.

Khadim Diaw recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

Andrew Cossetti hit his 15th home run of the season, setting a new professional career high.

Brandon Winokur extended his on-base streak to eight games and recorded his first multi-RBI game at the Double-A level.

Caden Kendle has recorded a hit in each of his first eight Double-A games.

Kendle recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season, including multi-hit performances in back-to-back games.

Kendle set a Double-A career high with four hits.

Jaime Ferrer extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

RHP Riley Quick made his Double-A debut and recorded his first Double-A strikeout.

RHP Will Fleming logged his 10th scoreless appearance of the season.

RHP Cory Lewis tossed four scoreless innings in relief to earn the win.

RHP Paulshawn Pasqualatto recorded his second save of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

15 - Andrew Cossetti hit his 15th home run of the season, setting a new professional career high.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge conclude a three-game road series against the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday, July 19, at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 18, 2026

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