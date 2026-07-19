Connor Scott Homers in NWA's 8-2 Loss to Midland

Published on July 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Connor Scott homered and drove in both runs for Las Bicicletas del Noroeste de Arkansas (8-12, 37-50) in their 8-2 loss to the Midland RockHounds (12-8, 44-44) on Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark. Las Bicicletas conclude their three-game set against the RockHounds on Sunday, with first pitch at 2:05 PM CT.

Northwest Arkansas got the scoring started in the second inning with Scott's eighth homer of the season to give Las Bicicletas a 1-0 lead. Drew Beam (5-8) allowed two runs over six innings, dealing his third consecutive quality start. The right-hander struck out four, but took the loss.

Midland scored eight straight runs, which consisted of a five-run seventh, and carried an 8-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth. Scott drove in Daniel Vázquez with a double to make it 8-2, which was the final score.

Las Bicicletas face the RockHounds in the final game of the three-game series on Sunday at 2:05 PM CT. Fans 12 and younger will receive a voucher for FREE Kids Snack as they enter the gates and kids can run the bases after the game. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the series.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.

Northwest Arkansas will go by Las Bicicletas del Noroeste de Arkansas for the weekend set against Midland for the first time in team history. Las Bicicletas celebrates the area's burgeoning cycling culture and outdoor lifestyle. Inspired by the flourishing world-class biking trails and sense of community, this identity, with a nod to the Hispanic community in Northwest Arkansas, will honor shared values of family, outdoor fun and connection in hopes of creating memorable experiences at the ballpark. The new look and moniker replaces the Naturals' first Copa de la Diversion identity, Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas.







Texas League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.