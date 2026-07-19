CC Strikes Late to Level Series

Published on July 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Bryce Mayer struck out eight over five shutout innings Saturday night, paving the way to a 5-2 Hooks win before 5,108 fans at Wolff Stadium.

The Hooks can win the three-game set as well as their season series with the Missions via a victory tomorrow. The clubs enter Sunday having split the 20 meetings.

Corpus Christi snapped a scoreless stalemate in the seventh. Cameron Sisneros and Tyler Whitaker connected for consecutive two-out doubles, cashing in a Will Bush walk and Walker Janek base hit.

Janek provided insurance in the eighth with a two-out, two-run homer to left field. Janek's second Double-A home run comes in his second game after a two-and-a-half month stint on the IL.

Mayer delivered 46 of 75 pitches for strikes, stranding two hits and three walks while matching his Double-A best with eight Ks.

Mayer, a 3.16 ERA in 15 appearances on the year, has allowed only one run over his last four games, striking out 23 in 18.2 innings.

Bryce Mayer struck out 8 over 5.0 shutout tonight. The Astros top pitching prospect has allowed only 1 run over his last 4 outings, striking out 23 in 18.2 innings pic.twitter.com/2Iv1gUpWLj

Nolan DeVos struck out six in three innings of work to win his Double-A debut. DeVos breezed the side in the sixth and worked around a lead-off walk in the seventh.

After the Missions fought back with a pair in the eighth, Amilcar Chirinos kept SA at bay in the final frame to pick up his fifth save.







Texas League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.