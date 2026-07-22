Hooks Lose Lead in Eighth, Sod Poodles Win Opener

Published on July 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Trent Youngblood's two-out double cashed in two of three eighth-inning runs for Amarillo as the Sod Poodles rallied for a 7-6 win in Tuesday's series opener at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi built a 4-3 edge through seven innings, scoring three times in the first. Yamal Encarnacion doubled to start the frame and was immediately knocked in by a Trevor Austin single.

Chase Call homered in his first Whataburger Field at-bat, belting a two-out solo shot onto the berm in left in the first. Call now has 16 homers on the year, going deep for the first time in four Double-A games. The 2025 draftee added a walk in the fourth and an RBI single in the ninth.

Tyler Whitaker upped his hitting streak to seven games with his seventh home run of the season, a no-doubt blast to left to begin the fourth.

Whitaker is batting .387 (10x28) with three doubles, three home runs, and nine RBIs over his last seven contests.

Trey Dombroski held Amarillo to one run over the first three innings before Jack Hurley and Junior Franco struck for solo homers in the fourth.

Alejandro Torres and Jack Dashwood were the highlights out of the Hooks bullpen. Torres retired all five batters he faced with Dashwood striking out two in a scoreless seventh.

Encarnacion, who turned in his first career five-hit game on Sunday in San Antonio, went 3-for-5 from the lead-off spot Tuesday.







Texas League Stories from July 22, 2026

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