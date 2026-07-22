Travs Thwarted Tuesday by Tulsa

Published on July 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Jared Sundstrom hit a two-run home run but the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday night, 9-2. The Drillers scored five runs in the second inning and controlled the action. Tulsa starter Roque Gutierrez did not surrender a hit until the sixth inning. Jason Ruffcorn (3.1 IP) and Marcelo Perez (2 IP) each delivered scoreless relief appearances.

Moments That Mattered

* Tulsa scored five times in the second on three hits and three walks. They scored initially on a bases loaded free pass and finished the frame with a pair of run scoring two out hits.

* Jonny Farmelo and Felnin Celesten came through with the Travs first two hits with one out in the sixth inning. A two out walk loaded the bases but Arkansas was unable to dent the scoreboard.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Jason Ruffcorn: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 5 K

* RHP Marcelo Perez: 2 IP, H

News and Notes

* Arkansas suffered a fourth straight loss, matching a season high.

* Blake Rambusch had his hitting streak snapped at nine.

The series continues on Wednesday night with RH Ryan Hawks (4-5, 5.73) starting for Arkansas against RH Patrick Copen (4-6, 7.62). It is a Walkaholic Wednesday, a Wing Wednesday and the Splash Pad is free. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 22, 2026

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