Missions Unable to Complete Comeback in 7-5 Loss to Frisco

Published on July 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Frisco RoughRiders (13-10) jumped all over San Antonio Missions (11-12) starter Jamie Hitt in his Double-A debut, knocking in seven runs in the first three frames to take a commanding 7-0 lead. The Missions were down but not out in the fight as they clawed their way back within reach, scoring five runs in the following four innings, but the hopes of a comeback fell short after two scoreless final innings in the 7-5 loss to Frisco.

Hitt nearly escaped the opening frame after allowing two early hits. A fielder's choice out at the dish prevented a run to make it two outs, but Arturo Disla brought in the runners from the corners after smacking an impressive three-run home run over the right field wall to grab a hold of an early 3-0 lead.

Max Wagner took a walk to first base in Hitt's next frame and advanced to third after Yeison Morrobel's single. Keith Jones II and Sebastian Walcott drove in three more runs off back-to-back doubles to make it 6-0 for the RoughRiders. Dylan Dreiling's double in the third inning led to the last run of the night for Frisco after Malcolm Moore's RBI single, making it 7-0 Frisco.

Ethan Salas found himself on second base after a walk and a balk in the fourth stanza. Braedon Karpathios drove in Salas off a frozen rope to right field to brew the hopes of a comeback rally. The Missions scored again in their next turn after Francisco Acuña was given a free pass and two throwing errors from Frisco allowed Acuña to score and Kai Murphy to reach. Ryan Jackson's sacrifice fly scored Kai Murphy to make it 7-3.

Karpathios brought in another run in the sixth frame as Jake Cunningham hustled home from first on a single to the outfield that was bobbled by Dreiling. A similar sequence of a small rally in the fifth replayed in the seventh as Acuña was walked again, Murphy got a base hit, and Jackson bounced into a double play that allowed Acuña to make it 7-5.

Although San Antonio bounced back after the first three frames, the slow-developing rallies ultimately did not pay off as the four consecutive scoring innings came to a halt in the final two innings. The Missions failed to produce runs in clutch time and fell 7-5.

Up Next:

The Missions and RoughRiders continue their six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. It's the Flying Chanclas Night every Thursday! The entire ballpark is discounted for Taco Bell Value Night. Score savings on seats throughout the stadium plus $2 hot dogs, $2 American draft beer, $2 soda and $2 popcorn. Pick up a Loteria card at the gates or Customer Service and play along in-game for a chance to win fun prizes! Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from July 22, 2026

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