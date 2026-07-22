Francisco Acuña's Two-Run Blast Helps Missions Edge Frisco 7-5

Published on July 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release









San Antonio Missions shortstop Francisco Acuna circles the bases

(San Antonio Missions) San Antonio Missions shortstop Francisco Acuna circles the bases(San Antonio Missions)

SAN ANTONIO - The Frisco RoughRiders (12-10) looked to spell trouble for the San Antonio Missions (11-11) with an early 1-0 lead Tuesday night, but a four-hit, four-run surge in the third inning and a Francisco Acuña two-run dinger in the sixth inning assisted the Missions in claiming a 7-3 win over the RoughRiders.

Frisco's Frainyer Chavez belted a double into the right-center field field gap off Eric Yost's first pitch of the night. Dylan Dreiling followed with another hit into the outfield for an RBI single to gather the initial advantage in the contest.

RoughRiders starter Ben Anderson collected five strikeouts in the initial two frames before being met with San Antonio's third inning rally that started off an Acuña free pass. The top of the order for the Missions went onto score four runs off a Carson Tucker single that was followed by back-to-back doubles from Tirso Ornelas and Ethan Salas. Braedon Karpathios capped things off with another RBI single before the end of the frame for the Missions to take a 4-1 lead.

Yost looked to close out the fourth frame after his fifth putout but surrendered a two-out base hit to Malcolm Moore. Arturo Disla knocked in a double to bring in Moore across the dish to reduce the Missions' lead to 4-2. Yost then stranded the bases loaded, preserving the lead.

San Antonio did not let up offensively, as Tucker brought in another run in Albert Fabian after his base hit and stolen bag.

The back-and-forth affair continued in the sixth inning as both squads traded home runs. Moore struck for Frisco with an absolute moonshot that cleared the right field wall of The Wolff. Acuña answered back for the Missions with a homer of his own after a Fabian single to keep the Missions ahead 7-3.

Although San Antonio held a lengthy lead, the Missions faithful were treated to some late-game drama in the top of the ninth. Clay Edmondson struggled to close it out with consecutive walks, a hit and another walk to allow a score off a full house free pass. Harry Gustin entered and struck out Marcus Lee Sang but followed with a wild pitch for another surrendered run. Gustin made it two outs after a Chavez flyout but walked Sebastian Walcott to load the bases again, but a small blooper from Rafe Perich to Carson Tucker gave the Missions a sigh of relief as they managed to cling onto their lead for the 7-5 win.

Up Next:

The Missions and RoughRiders continue their six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. It's a paw-some night at the park! Dogs get in free, so bring your best friend along for the game. All pets must be leashed at all times, and please clean up after your pup. Let's play ball - and fetch! Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.

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Texas League Stories from July 22, 2026

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