College Baseball's Battle at the Ballpark Coming to San Antonio in 2027, Teams Revealed

Published on July 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX - The Battle at the Ballpark, an early-season college baseball tournament featuring prominent NCAA Division I teams, will be held at the San Antonio Missions' Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium from Feb. 26-28, 2027. The event features Air Force, Army West Point, Nebraska, and Notre Dame.

"The Battle at the Ballpark has always been about more than just great baseball, and this year's lineup delivers on every level," said Ryan Holloway, Founder and CEO of Peak Events. "Bringing Air Force and Army together with Nebraska and Notre Dame gives fans a tournament that celebrates both the game and the service and tradition these programs represent."

The 2027 Battle at the Ballpark will host four of the country's top teams over three days of play at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, which serves as the home of the San Antonio Missions, the San Diego Padres' Double-A affiliate. The weekend tournament will have two games per day in a round-robin format. The full schedule, including matchups and game times, will be finalized soon.

Fans can sign up now for pre-sale ticket access at the BATB page on www.peak.events.

Travel packages and broadcast details will be announced later.

"The San Antonio Missions are thrilled to host the Battle at the Ballpark at Wolff Stadium next spring," said San Antonio Missions Assistant General Manager Mickey Holt. "As Military City USA, it's only fitting that we bring together two of the nation's premier service academies for what promises to be an incredible event."

Follow @BATB_TX on X, Instagram, and Facebook to stay up-to-date with tournament information.







Texas League Stories from July 23, 2026

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