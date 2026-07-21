Missions Homestand - 7/21-7/26

Published on July 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







The Missions just wrapped up a home series, but they are BACK at The Wolff for a six-game homestand against the Frisco RoughRiders beginning TONIGHT through Sunday, July 26.

This homestand features AARP $2 Tuesday, Bark in the Park, Taco Bell Value Night, Booked Night at the Ballpark, a short sleeve hooded shirt giveaway, Christmas in July, postgame fireworks, Six Flags Kids Day and more! See below and the attached for more information.

7-21-26 San Antonio Missions vs. Frisco RoughRiders | AARP $2 Tuesday

Start the homestand with one of the best deals in San Antonio!

Join us at The Wolff on Tuesday, July 21 as the San Antonio Missions take on the Frisco RoughRiders for AARP $2 Tuesday.

Fans can enjoy select $2 tickets (Bullpen/Outfield Reserved & Grass Berm tickets), $2 hot dogs, $2 Sofia's Cheese Pizza slices, and $2 American draft beer throughout the night. Plus parking is only $7!

Bring the family, grab your friends, and enjoy a summer night of Missions baseball without breaking the bank.

First pitch is at 7:05 PM

7-22-26 San Antonio Missions vs. Frisco RoughRiders | Bark in the Park - World Pup Day

Baseball is better with your best friend.

Bring your pup out to The Wolff on Wednesday, July 22 for Bark in the Park, presented by North Park Subaru, as the San Antonio Missions take on the Frisco RoughRiders.

This week's rescue highlight is Guide Dogs of Texas, so be sure to stop by and learn more about their work and the impact they make in our community.

It is also World Pup Day! If your dog or human wears a soccer jersey, you get $10 off your ticket

Dogs are welcome to join their humans for a summer night of Missions baseball, ballpark snacks, and plenty of tail wags. Please make sure all dogs remain on a leash while inside the stadium.

First pitch is at 7:05 PM

7-23-26 Flying Chanclas de San Antonio vs. Frisco RoughRiders | Taco Bell Value Night

Thursday night means Flying Chanclas baseball at The Wolff!

Join us on Thursday, July 23 as the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio take on the Frisco RoughRiders for Taco Bell Value Night, featuring discounted tickets in all seating locations.

Fans can enjoy $2 American draft beer, $2 hot dogs, $2 soda, and $2 popcorn throughout the night.

It's also Booked Night at the Ballpark, with local authors expected to be on-site for meet-and-greets and signings during the game.

Grab your friends, bring the family, and enjoy a summer night of Chanclas baseball, ballpark deals, and a little extra story time at The Wolff.

First pitch is at 7:05 PM

7-24-26 San Antonio Missions vs. Frisco RoughRiders | Short Sleeve Hooded Shirt Giveaway

Start your weekend at The Wolff with a Missions giveaway!

Join us on Friday, July 24 as the San Antonio Missions take on the Frisco RoughRiders. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Missions short sleeve hooded shirt, presented by Texana Brands.

Stick around after the game as kids can take the field for postgame kids run the bases.

Giveaway. Friday night baseball. Family fun.

First pitch is at 7:05 PM

7-25-26 San Antonio Missions vs. Frisco RoughRiders | Christmas in July

The best way to spread Christmas cheer? Christmas in July at The Wolff!

Join us on Saturday, July 25 as the San Antonio Missions take on the Frisco RoughRiders for a holiday night at the ballpark, complete with a special visit from Buddy the Elf and Santa.

Fans can also purchase a special Missions ornament ticket pack to add a little extra holiday spirit to their night.

The Missions will also take the field in special elf-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the game.

After the final out, stick around as we light up the summer sky with a postgame fireworks show, presented by Breakthrough T1D.

Holiday fun, Saturday night baseball, elf-themed jerseys, and fireworks - all in the middle of summer.

First pitch is at 7:05 PM

Ornament ticket pack!

7-26-26 San Antonio Missions vs. Frisco RoughRiders | Six Flags Kids Day

Wrap up the homestand with a family day at The Wolff!

Join us on Sunday, July 26 as the San Antonio Missions take on the Frisco RoughRiders for Six Flags Kids Day.

The first 250 kids, 48" and under, will receive a complimentary day pass to Six Flags Fiesta Texas, and kids can run the bases after the game.

It's the perfect way to spend a Sunday evening with the family before the Missions hit the road.

First pitch is at 6:05 PM







Texas League Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.