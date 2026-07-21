RoughRiders, Universal Kids Resort Team up for Three Character-Filled Theme Nights

Published on July 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, are excited to announce a new partnership with Universal Kids Resort, bringing the excitement of Frisco's newest family destination to Riders Field with three special theme nights during the 2026 season.

Following the opening of Universal Kids Resort earlier this month, the new partnership gives fans the opportunity to experience beloved characters and themed entertainment while enjoying RoughRiders baseball.

The three Universal Kids Resort Theme Nights include (Click date below for tickets):

Saturday, August 1st - Universal Kids Resort Theme Night featuring an appearance from DreamWorks' Shrek and Fiona. Fans can add-on a VIP Photo Pass for $40 at checkout that grants access to a pregame meet and greet with Shrek or Fiona. Shrek and Fiona will be mingling with fans during the game, while time permits.

Friday, August 21st - Universal Kids Resort Theme Night

Sunday, September 6th - Universal Kids Resort Theme Night

Each event will feature character appearances from Universal Kids Resort, themed entertainment, photo opportunities and family-friendly fun. More details will be announced before each game.

Tickets for all three games are on sale now at RidersBaseball.com or by calling 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 21, 2026

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