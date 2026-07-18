Jagger Haynes Racks up 8 K', Kai Roberts' Two-Run Homer Lifts Missions to 4-3 Win

Published on July 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release









San Antonio Missions' Jagger Haynes on the mound

(San Antonio Missions) San Antonio Missions' Jagger Haynes on the mound(San Antonio Missions)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Missions (10-9) lefty Jagger Haynes outdueled Corpus Christi Hooks (9-10) starter Joey Mancini, matching a season high with eight strikeouts to keep the Hooks quiet as Carson Tucker batted in two runs to go along with a Kai Roberts two-run home run, sealing the Missions' 4-3 victory.

After striking out the side to start the evening, Haynes walked Chase Call in the second inning. Call advanced into scoring position with one away after a passed ball and a balk. Call then put the Hooks up first on the board after a hard-hit Joseph Sullivan groundout to first base.

Francisco Acuña notched a double to kick off the third frame after a collision between Hooks infielders Trevor Austin and Cameron Sisneros. After a brief injury delay, Tucker sent a frozen rope to right field for an RBI single to knot things up at one run apiece.

After back-to-back 1-2-3 innings for Haynes, Tucker knocked in another run for San Antonio to take a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning after Roberts took a free pass and stole a bag with two outs. Haynes tallied three more K's before handing over pitching duties to Josh Mallitz in the seventh stanza after a dominant outing.

Call and Sullivan found themselves on base again with consecutive singles against Mallitz. Ethan Salas sent a well-timed laser to Tucker to catch Sullivan out attempting to steal second base, but the throw came at a cost as Call scored again from third to tie things up.

Acuña took a walk to first base with two away in the Missions' next turn. Roberts delivered in the clutch for the Missions with a two-run blast over the center field wall of The Wolff to get the crowd up and rocking to retake the lead 4-2.

Sadrac Franco looked to close the game out in the final frame but ran into some late game drama. After an initial putout, Franco walked the meat of the order for the Hooks to load the bases. After finding himself surrounded with a full house, Francis Peña gave it a go to get out of the jam. Tyler Whitaker delivered an RBI single into right field for the Hooks to only trail by one, but a controversial call from Hooks manager Ricky Rivera to send Call scrambling for home did not pay off Karpathios fired off a throw in time to Salas to gun down the tying-run. Peña then struck out Hooks pinch hitter Will Bush looking to deny the comeback and secure a 4-3 Missions win.

Up Next:

The Missions and Hooks continue their three-game series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Wands at the ready! Step into the Wizarding World on Harry Potter Night! Fans are encouraged to dress in their favorite house colors and enjoy a magical evening at the Wolff! The Missions will wear special Harry Potter-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game. The magic continues after the game! Look to the skies for a special drone show presented by Down Syndrome Association of South Texas. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at saChanclas.com or by calling 210-675-7275.

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Texas League Stories from July 17, 2026

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