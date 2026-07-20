Missions Fall Short in Season Series against Corpus Christi

Published on July 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release









San Antonio Missions pitcher Francis Peña

(San Antonio Missions) San Antonio Missions pitcher Francis Peña(San Antonio Missions)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions (10-11) and Corpus Christi Hooks (11-10) traded blows in the opening frame Sunday night as they each scored in the first. The deadlock didn't remain for long, however, as Yamal Encarnacion's stellar offensive performance helped carry the Hooks to a 4-3 win over the Missions and an 11-10 season-series win on the year in the last game between the rivals in 2026.

Although starter Andrew Thurman quickly collected a season-high six strikeouts across three innings, the veteran surrendered four runs off six hits along with three walks. Encarnacion greeted Thurman rudely on the third pitch of the night by hammering it on the screws for a triple. Corpus Christi's leadoff hitter eventually scored off a groundout to take hold of an early 1-0 lead over San Antonio.

The Missions answered back rapidly to even the odds with three base hits in their next turn at bat. Ethan Salas started the small rally with a single and Jake Cunningham followed with a single of his own before Albert Fabian capped it off with an RBI single that bounced off the edge of first baseman Will Bush's glove to buy Salas enough time to tie the ball game.

Encarnacion scored again in the third inning after starting it off with an infield knock; the Santo Domingo native made his way around the bases after a Trevor Austin free pass and a wild pitch. Salas caught Austin out at second base attempting to steal, which allowed Encarnacion to sprint across home.

Francis Peña took over pitching duties for the Missions in the fourth inning with two runners on and nobody out. A successfully executed double steal set Encarnacion up as he dribbled a ball back to the mound. Peña airmailed to right, allowing two runs to score and giving the Hooks a 4-1 lead.

Hooks starter James Hicks at one point retired 12 in a row, but the trio of Salas, Cunningham and Fabian struck again in the sixth stanza for a sequence of a double, walk and another hard-hit RBI single for Fabian to cut into the Hooks' lead 4-2.

Cunningham reached in the eighth inning off a forceout and advanced to second after a groundout. Ryan Jackson batted him in for another late score to eat into the oppositions' lead again to make it 4-3, but the Missions fell short of a ninth inning comeback after a pinch-hitting Braedon Karpathios struck out.

Up Next:

The Missions take a day off before returning for a six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. The best deal in baseball! Score $2 hot dogs, $2 American draft beer, $2 Sofia's cheese pizza slices, and $2 Bullpen/Outfield/Berm seats all night long. Plus, parking is just $7. Tuesdays just became your new favorite night at the ballpark! Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at saChanclas.com or by calling 210-675-7275.

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Texas League Stories from July 19, 2026

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