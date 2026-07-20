Hernandez Hits Walk-Off Homer, Northwest Arkansas Wins in 11

Published on July 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Omar Hernandez hit a walk-off, two-run homer for Las Bicicletas del Noroeste de Arkansas (9-12, 38-50) in the 11th inning to win the rubber match over the Midland RockHounds (12-9, 44-45) on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark, 8-7. Northwest Arkansas continues the homestand with a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals, which begins on Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT.

Las Bicicletas plated four runs in the first inning on big swings by Daniel Vázquez and Hernandez. Vázquez doubled with the bases loaded to drive in three, and Hernandez knocked in Vázquez with a single.

After Midland scored two in the top of the second, Carson Roccaforte hit a solo homer to right and gave Northwest Arkansas a 5-2 lead. Roccaforte connected on his team-leading 19th long ball of the season.

NWA relievers Chase Jessee and Augusto Mendieta combined to throw five scoreless frames and carried the three-run advantage into the ninth, but the RockHounds scored three runs to tie the game and force extra innings. Midland scored in the top of the 10th, and Jorge Alfaro responded with an RBI single to make it 6-6.

After Midland scored one in the top of the 11th, Hernandez crushed a walk-off, two-run homer to win the game for Las Bicicletas, 8-7.

Northwest Arkansas opens up a six-game set at Arvest Ballpark against the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlett Letter, as well as Johnsonville brats for $1. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the homestand.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.

Northwest Arkansas went by Las Bicicletas del Noroeste de Arkansas for the weekend set against Midland for the first time in team history. Las Bicicletas celebrates the area's burgeoning cycling culture and outdoor lifestyle. Inspired by the flourishing world-class biking trails and sense of community, this identity, with a nod to the Hispanic community in Northwest Arkansas, will honor shared values of family, outdoor fun and connection in hopes of creating memorable experiences at the ballpark. The new look and moniker replaces the Naturals' first Copa de la Diversion identity, Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas.







Texas League Stories from July 19, 2026

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