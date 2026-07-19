NWA Naturals Homestand Highlights Springfield Series July 21-26 2026

Published on July 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals will welcome the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A St. Louis) to Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, July 21st to begin a six-game series at Arvest Ballpark through Sunday, July 26th. The homestand is highlighted by daily food and drink specials, Military Appreciation Night on a Fireworks Friday, Harry Potter Night with a special House Cap giveaway and Dobby Photo Opportunity on Saturday and concludes with a Family Sunday featuring a Pre-Game Catch and Kids Run the Bases.

Tuesday, July 21 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT WITH SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy Johnsonville Brats for only $1 on Tuesday. (Limit 4 per transaction, while supplies last)

SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY - Enjoy a local special! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, July 22 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOGS PRESENTED BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON A SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY

$1 HOT DOGS courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread. (Limit 4 per transaction, while supplies last)

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action during the game for a chance to win a great prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners)

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Enjoy a local special! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables and the Bullpen Beer Bar courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Thursday, July 23 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY DAVE & BUSTER'S

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thursday night's game is presented by Dave & Buster's.

Friday, July 24 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY SEAPAK ON MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT PRESENTED BY FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS WITH A BULLPEN PARTY FROM 5:45 P.M. UNTIL 6:45 P.M.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy a spectacular post-game fireworks show presented by SeaPak.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT - The Naturals want to say THANK YOU! Come out and enjoy a baseball game at Arvest Ballpark as veterans and active military can get a Buy One Dugout Premium Ticket Get One Free Special with proof of military service at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office (maximum of 6 tickets). Military Appreciation Night at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, July 25 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

GAME PRESENTED BY ECOWASTE SOLUTIONS FEATURING HARRY POTTER NIGHT WITH A HARRY POTTER HOUSE CAP GIVEAWAY AND BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

GAME SPONSOR - The Naturals game on Saturday, July 25th is presented by Ecowaste Solutions.

HARRY POTTER NIGHT - Harry Potter fans unite as Harry Potter Night returns to Arvest Ballpark for one night only during the 2026 season. The Naturals will wear special Harry Potter themed jerseys for the occasion.

HARRY POTTER HOUSE CAP GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Harry Potter Cap of the house of their choice (Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin) while supplies last as they enter the ballpark. Gates will open at 4:30pm for the 6:05pm game against the Springfield Cardinals.

DOBBY STATUE PHOTO OPPORTUNITY - Fans of all ages are invited to take a photo with a special Dobby statue that will be located in the McNaughton Real Estate Community Room throughout the game.

HARRY POTTER GAMEWORN JERSEY ONLINE AUCTION - In celebration of Harry Potter Night, the Naturals will be wearing special Harry Potter themed jerseys during the game. Fans will be able to bid on these one-of-a-kind Naturals' jerseys online from Tuesday, July 21st through Saturday, July 25th. Thanks to the generosity of 911 Restoration of Northwest Arkansas, all proceeds from the auction will benefit Community Connections.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday home game at Arvest Ballpark.

SCARLET LETTER SATURDAY - Take advantage of a local special after 1st pitch! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables and the Bullpen Beer Bar after the game begins courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Sunday, July 26 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY FEATURING A PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD PRESENTED BY ARKANSAS BEEF COUNCIL WITH A FREE KIDS SNACK COURTESY OF MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND KIDS RUN THE BASES FAMILY SUNDAY - Close out the homestand with some family-fun at Arvest Ballpark.

PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD - Arrive early, bring your glove, and enjoy a pre-game catch in the outfield of Arvest Ballpark beginning when gates open. The catch will last for approximately 20 minutes, and the first 50 fans will receive a baseball. The Pre-Game Catch on Sunday is presented by Arkansas Beef Council.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will enjoy some FREE Teddy Grahams at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands throughout the game. The snack is courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Young fans are invited to take part in running the bases after the homestand finale.

Fans can watch Northwest Arkansas Naturals games for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning. Free audio broadcasts are available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com where fans can listen to the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin.







Texas League Stories from July 19, 2026

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