Wind Surge Complete Sweep of Travelers with 12-7 Victory

Published on July 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge (7-14) completed a three-game sweep of the Arkansas Travelers (9-12) with a 12-7 victory on Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park. Wichita pounded out 15 hits, including five multi-hit performances, while Andrew Cossetti and Jay Thomason each drove in three runs.

Cossetti finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs, while Thomason capped the victory with his second home run of the season, a three-run blast in the ninth inning. Khadim Diaw recorded his second straight multi-hit game, Jaime Ferrer and Brandon Winokur each added two hits, Billy Amick recorded his 23rd multi-RBI game of the season and Kyle DeBarge collected two hits, including a key RBI triple in the ninth.

The Wind Surge pitching staff allowed seven runs on 10 hits but struck out 11 batters, marking the 37th time this season Wichita has recorded double-digit strikeouts. Spencer Bengard and Jacob Webb each contributed scoreless relief appearances before Kyle Bischoff earned his third save of the season.

THE RUNDOWN

The Wind Surge wasted little time taking control in the first inning. A walk and consecutive singles from Diaw and Cossetti plated the game's first run before Billy Amick lined a two-run double into the right-center field gap. Garrett Spain followed with an RBI single, and Ferrer capped the five-run inning with an RBI single to give Wichita a 5-0 lead.

Arkansas answered in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Wichita extended its lead in the second after a single and a walk put two runners aboard before Cossetti delivered a two-run single, giving him three RBIs through the first two innings and extending the lead to 7-2.

The Travelers chipped away in the third with back-to-back doubles to score one run.

After several scoreless innings, Arkansas closed the gap in the sixth with a solo home run before adding two more runs on a pair of RBI doubles to make it 7-6.

The Wind Surge responded in the seventh. A walk and two singles produced another run to push the lead to 8-6.

Arkansas answered again in the eighth with an RBI triple followed by a sacrifice groundout to trim Wichita's advantage to one.

The Wind Surge put the game away in the ninth. After drawing a walk, DeBarge ripped an RBI triple before Thomason crushed a three-run home run to left field, extending the lead to 12-7.

Bischoff retired the final three batters to secure the sweep.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge recorded 15 hits, their 18th game with double-digit hits this season.

The Wind Surge struck out 11 batters, the 37th time this season recording double-digit strikeouts.

Marek Houston extended his on-base streak to 15 games.

Houston recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the season.

Khadim Diaw recorded his eighth multi-hit game of the season and his second consecutive multi-hit performance.

Andrew Cossetti has driven in a run in back-to-back games.

Cossetti recorded his 12th multi-hit game and ninth multi-RBI game of the season.

Billy Amick recorded his 23rd multi-RBI game of the season.

Brandon Winokur extended his on-base streak to nine games.

Winokur recorded his second multi-hit game of the season.

Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to 15 games.

Kyle DeBarge recorded his 18th multi-hit game of the season.

Jaime Ferrer extended his on-base streak to 14 games and recorded his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

Jay Thomason hit his second home run of the season.

RHP Spencer Bengard recorded his seventh scoreless relief appearance.

RHP Jacob Webb recorded a scoreless relief appearance.

RHP Kyle Bischoff earned his third save of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

37 - The Wind Surge struck out 11 batters, marking the 37th time this season Wichita has recorded double-digit strikeouts.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge return home to open a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday, July 21, at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 19, 2026

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