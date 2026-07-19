Springfield Fends off Soddies 4-3

Published on July 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals held off the Amarillo Sod Poodles 4-3 on Saturday night. Led by pitching performances by Cooper Hjerpe and Brandt Thompson, the Cardinals evened the series to set up the rare Minor League rubber match on Monday.

W: Brandt Thompson (3-2)

L: Brian Curley (0-1)

SV: Jack Findlay (3)

NOTES:

Top Cardinals prospect Rainiel Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. Travis Honeyman went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.

Hjerpe struck out six batters over 3.0 innings. He surrendered a solo shot to Druw Jones as his only run allowed.

Thompson also struck out six batters over 4.2 innings in his third Double-A win.

Cardinals pitching struck out 14 combined batters, walking only one.

Springfield's overall record is back to .500 with the victory at 44-44.

Saturday's game aired on MLB Network, the first nationally televised Springfield Cardinals game.

UP NEXT:

Sunday, July 19 vs Amarillo Sod Poodles, 6:05 PM

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Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from July 19, 2026

Springfield Fends off Soddies 4-3 - Springfield Cardinals

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