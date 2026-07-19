Springfield Fends off Soddies 4-3
Published on July 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals held off the Amarillo Sod Poodles 4-3 on Saturday night. Led by pitching performances by Cooper Hjerpe and Brandt Thompson, the Cardinals evened the series to set up the rare Minor League rubber match on Monday.
W: Brandt Thompson (3-2)
L: Brian Curley (0-1)
SV: Jack Findlay (3)
NOTES:
Top Cardinals prospect Rainiel Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. Travis Honeyman went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.
Hjerpe struck out six batters over 3.0 innings. He surrendered a solo shot to Druw Jones as his only run allowed.
Thompson also struck out six batters over 4.2 innings in his third Double-A win.
Cardinals pitching struck out 14 combined batters, walking only one.
Springfield's overall record is back to .500 with the victory at 44-44.
Saturday's game aired on MLB Network, the first nationally televised Springfield Cardinals game.
UP NEXT:
Sunday, July 19 vs Amarillo Sod Poodles, 6:05 PM
LHP Liam Doyle (1-5, 5.46) vs RHP Daniel Eagen (3-7, 5.68)
Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, Kids Run the Bases, $5 Sunday, Family Four Pack
Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com
Texas League Stories from July 19, 2026
- Springfield Fends off Soddies 4-3 - Springfield Cardinals
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