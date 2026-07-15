Springfield Cardinals Game to Air Nationally on MLB Network

Published on July 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Saturday, July 18's Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis) vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona) game will air nationally on MLB Network starting at 6:30 PM in addition to all other regularly scheduled outlets. This is the first time that a Springfield game will air on national television as a part of their MLB Pipeline Prospect Showcase series, featuring the MLB stars of tomorrow while they continue their journey through the Minors.

To celebrate this moment, the Cardinals want to pack the ballpark and are offering a special ticket deal for Saturday. Fans who purchase a ticket to Saturday, July 18's game at Route 66 Stadium will receive an additional lower bowl ticket voucher good for any game from Tuesday, July 28 to Saturday, August 2 when purchased through a special link (found here). Fans who have already purchased a ticket will also receive a lower bowl ticket voucher good for those same dates via email.

"To show off the City of Springfield to a national audience is a fantastic opportunity," Springfield Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter said. "It's exactly the type of exposure we hoped for when we partnered with Mercy, the City of Springfield, Missouri State University and O'Reilly Auto Parts to rename our ballpark Route 66 Stadium. We're a proud Cardinals affiliate that has had the chance to host some of the game's brightest budding stars and we can't wait to show the country what Springfield has to offer."

The Cardinals currently have numerous Top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, with C Rainiel Rodriguez (STL #1, MLB #12), LHP Cooper Hjerpe (STL #16), INF Jesús Báez (STL #19) and INF Deniel Ortiz (STL #22) anticipated to play in the game. Heading into the All-Star Break, the Sod Poodles held eight Top-30 prospects on their roster. Saturday's game can be seen online through Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, MLB.tv, MLB+ and locally on Ozarks CW. Saturday's game, as well as every Springfield Cardinals game all season long, can also be heard live on Classic Rock 106.7 and around the world online and through the Classic Rock 106.7 app starting at 6:20 PM.

Saturday is day two of Springfield's annual Christmas in July celebration. 2,000 fans in attendance will receive an American National Santa Claus Bobblebody, while supplies last. The Cardinals will don specialty "Cashew Chickens Christmas" jerseys, available for auction starting on Friday, July 17 to benefit the Greater Ozarks Chapter of the Knights of Columbus. Gates for Saturday's game will open at 5:35 PM with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. For more information and tickets, visit SpringfieldCardinals.com







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