Blake Aita Twirls Six Scoreless

Published on July 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell to the Amarillo Sod Poodles 9-5 on Friday night. RHP Blake Aita, making his Route 66 Stadium debut, spun six scoreless in a piggyback outing while striking out three.

W: Junior Sanchez (2-2)

L: Chen-Wei Lin (3-4)

NOTES:

The Sod Poodles scored six runs in the top of the first inning.

Jesús Báez hit a two-run homer in the third inning. It was his eighth of the season.

Ryan Campos went 3-for-5 with an RBI. He leads the club with 48 RBIs on the season.

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Texas League Stories from July 17, 2026

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