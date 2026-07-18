Blake Aita Twirls Six Scoreless
Published on July 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell to the Amarillo Sod Poodles 9-5 on Friday night. RHP Blake Aita, making his Route 66 Stadium debut, spun six scoreless in a piggyback outing while striking out three.
W: Junior Sanchez (2-2)
L: Chen-Wei Lin (3-4)
NOTES:
The Sod Poodles scored six runs in the top of the first inning.
Jesús Báez hit a two-run homer in the third inning. It was his eighth of the season.
Ryan Campos went 3-for-5 with an RBI. He leads the club with 48 RBIs on the season.
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Saturday, July 18 vs Amarillo Sod Poodls, 6:35 PM
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Christmas in July, American National Santa Bobblebody Giveaway (2,000)
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Texas League Stories from July 17, 2026
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