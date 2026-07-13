Mason Molina, Jesús Báez Named St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Pitcher and Player of the Month

Published on July 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - LHP Mason Molina and INF Jesús Báez have been named St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Pitcher and Player of the Month, respectively, for June 2026. Both prospects spent time with the Springfield during their award-winning months. They become the first Springfield Cardinals to be honored with these awards in 2026. This is the first time since June 2023 that both the Pitcher (RHP Tink Hence) and Player (INF Nick Dunn) of the Month awards went to Springfield Cardinals in the same month.

LHP MASON MOLINA

Molina is the first Springfield pitcher to win this award since RHP Hancel Rincon did so in June 2025, the last of three straight Springfield Cardinals to win the award (RHP Tekoah Roby - May 2025, LHP Ixan Henderson - April 2025). The southpaw was stellar in June, making five starts to the tune of a 2.45 ERA. On June 27 at Route 66 Stadium, he tossed 6.2 innings of shutout ball while striking out six batters in what would ultimately be his final start with the Springfield Cardinals before his promotion to Triple-A Memphis. Currently the 29th ranked prospect in the system according to MLB Pipeline, Molina led Cardinals Minor League arms in innings pitched, quality starts, strikeouts and walks per nine innings in June. The lefty out of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA was acquired via trade as a part of a deal with the Texas Rangers for RHP Phil Maton at the 2025 trade deadline and is currently a part of the Memphis Redbirds starting rotation.

INF JESÚS BÁEZ

Báez is the first Springfield Cardinal position player to win Player of the Month since Bryan Torres did so in August of 2024. The 19th ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline split time between High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield, slashing .323/.378/.708 during June, launching seven home runs and driving in 21 runs. The Dominican born infielder began his Double-A career on a blistering pace, going 8-for-21 to end the end the month of June, homering three times while tallying a hit in all but one game he played for Springfield. His .708 slugging percentage split between the two levels ranked best among all qualified Cardinals farm hands. Báez, like Molina, was acquired via a trade as a part of a package with the New York Mets in exchange for RHP Ryan Helsley in 2025.

The Springfield Cardinals are currently off for the All-Star Break through Thursday, July 16. The Cardinals return to Route 66 Stadium for a three-game set after the break Friday, July 17 - Sunday, July 19 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Tickets and information can be found at SpringfieldCardinals.com/Tickets.







Texas League Stories from July 13, 2026

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