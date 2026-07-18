Travs Stopped by Wichita Coming out of Break

Published on July 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR-In the first game out of the All-Star Break, the Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 10-4 on Friday night. The Wind Surge outhit the Travs by seven and never trailed in the game. J.T. Arruda hit a pair of doubles for Arkansas with Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Blake Rambusch also delivering two hit games.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas tied the game with a three-run spurt to open the second inning and had the two more runners in scoring position with none out but failed to convert and never took the lead.

* Wichita took the lead for good in the fourth inning, scoring the go-ahead run on a two out double steal and then adding another on a two out hit.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-3, HBP, 2B, RBI

* SS J.T. Arruda: 2-4, run, 2 2B

News and Notes

* Rambusch has hit in all seven games since returning from Triple-A Tacoma.

* Wichita's 16 hits matched a season high for a Travs opponent and their 15 runners left on base was an opponent's season high.

The series continues on Saturday night with LH Nico Tellache (5-5, 4.37) starting for Arkansas against RH Riley Quick, making his Double-A debut. It is Star Wars Night and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 17, 2026

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