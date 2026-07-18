Missions Hold off Hooks in Opener

Published on July 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Kai Roberts' two-out, two-run home run in the seventh Friday night lifted the Missions to a 4-3 win over the Hooks before 3,501 fans at Wolff Stadium.

San Antonio has won four in a row with Corpus Christi dropping five of its last seven.

Joey Mancini made the first start for the Hooks out of the all-star break, striking out four while allowing two runs, three hits, and one walk in 4 2/3 innings.

Carson Tucker RBI singles accounted for the damage against Mancini, with the latter knock knock coming in two-out fashion off Nic Swanson.

Swanson dispatched four of the five Missions he faced, striking out two.

Chase Call reached base three times and scored two runs in his Double-A debut, coming across in the seventh to tie the game at 2.

Roberts's go-ahead blast to right in the seventh marked the first runs against Alex Santos II in a span of nine appearances.

Corpus Christi threatened in the ninth thanks to walks by Cameron Sisneros, Call, and Joseph Sullivan. Tyler Whitaker chipped in a bases-loaded knock to right, making it a one-run game. Call tried to score on the Whitaker single but was cut down at home for the second out of the inning.

Francis Peña then struck out pinch-hitter Will Bush looking to end the game.







Texas League Stories from July 17, 2026

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