Roccaforte Homers in Ninth, Hits Walk-off Single in 10th on Friday Night

Published on July 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Carson Roccaforte hit a game-tying homer in the ninth and connected on a walk-off single in the 10th to give Las Bicicletas del Noroeste de Arkansas (8-11, 37-49) a 7-6 win over the Midland RockHounds (11-8, 43-44) on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark. Las Bicicletas continue their three-game set against the RockHounds on Saturday, with first pitch at 6:05 PM CT.

Daniel Vázquez got the scoring started in the opening frame with an RBI single to plate Jack Pineda. Pineda reached base with a single, which extended his hitting streak to nine consecutive games.

Las Bicicletas tacked on two more in the second inning. Colton Becker walked, swiped second and scored on Omar Hernandez's RBI groundout. Alberto Rodriguez knocked in Hernandez with a double to give Northwest Arkansas a 3-0 advantage.

After Midland plated two in the third, Las Bicicletas starter Grant Gambrell pitched back-to-back scoreless frames to finish off his outing. In his first start for NWA, Gambrell dealt five innings of two-run ball and recorded three strikeouts.

An inning after Gambrell departed, Las Bicicletas plated a pair of runs to extend their lead to 5-2. Midland scored four in the seventh to take a 6-5 lead. Carson Roccaforte tied things up in the ninth with his 18th long ball of the season. The lefty launched a ball to right field and sent the game to extras.

After reliever Augusto Mendieta pitched a scoreless top of the 10th, Roccaforte delivered once again in the bottom of the frame. The lefty lined a single past first baseman Colby Halter and into right field, plating Becker to win the game for NWA, 7-6.

Las Bicicletas face the RockHounds in the second game of the three-game series on Saturday at 6:05 PM CT. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Jac Caglianone bobblehead, and fans can enjoy pregame "Happy Hour" specials at the Bullpen Party. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the series.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.

Northwest Arkansas will go by Las Bicicletas del Noroeste de Arkansas for the weekend set against Midland for the first time in team history. Las Bicicletas celebrates the area's burgeoning cycling culture and outdoor lifestyle. Inspired by the flourishing world-class biking trails and sense of community, this identity, with a nod to the Hispanic community in Northwest Arkansas, will honor shared values of family, outdoor fun and connection in hopes of creating memorable experiences at the ballpark. The new look and moniker replaces the Naturals' first Copa de la Diversion identity, Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas.







Texas League Stories from July 17, 2026

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