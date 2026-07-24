Naturals' Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped in 10-Inning Defeat

Published on July 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (11-13, 40-51) had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Springfield Cardinals (14-10, 45-47) on Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the Cardinals on Friday, with first pitch at 7:05 PM CT.

Springfield got off to an early 1-0 lead in the second inning, and the Naturals evened up the score in the fifth on Canyon Brown's RBI double. Brown knocked in Daniel Vázquez with the two-bagger.

The Cardinals answered right back in the top of the sixth to take a 3-1 advantage. Northwest Arkansas recorded three consecutive hits in the bottom of the frame. Vázquez singled in Sam Kulasingam to make it a one-run ballgame.

Kulasingam connected on a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh to plate Brown and Carson Roccaforte to give the Nats a 4-3 lead - their first of the game.

Springfield tied the contest at four in the ninth to force extra innings and scored in the 10th to take a 5-4 advantage. Northwest Arkansas didn't score in the bottom half, and had its three-game winning streak snapped.

The Naturals face the Cardinals in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy Military Appreciation Night with pregame "Happy Hour" specials at the Bullpen Party, as well as a massive postgame Firework display. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the series.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from July 24, 2026

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