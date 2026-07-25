Naturals Lose, 9-0, on Friday Night

Published on July 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (11-14, 40-52) were blanked 9-0 by the Springfield Cardinals (15-10, 46-47) on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the Cardinals on Saturday, with first pitch at 6:05 PM CT.

Drew Beam retired the first seven batters he faced, and the Cardinals broke through for five runs on six hits in the third inning. Springfield tacked on two more in the fourth to take a 7-0 lead.

Omar Hernandez broke up a no-hit bid with two outs in the fifth frame with a single into center field. The Naturals got baserunners in each of the final five innings, but failed to score and fell 9-0 to even up the series at two games apiece.

The Naturals face the Cardinals in the penultimate game of the six-game series on Saturday at 6:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy Harry Potter Night with pregame "Happy Hour" specials at the Bullpen Party. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the series.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from July 24, 2026

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