Frisco Drubs San Antonio in Second-Straight Shutout

Published on July 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - For the second consecutive night at Nelson Wolff Stadium, the Frisco RoughRiders shut out the San Antonio Missions, taking Friday night's matchup 10-0 for their third consecutive win in the series.

Cody Bradford started for Frisco (15-10, 54-39) on MLB rehab and shut down San Antonio (11-14, 42-52) across three scoreless innings, surrendering three hits and striking out four.

In the fourth inning, the Riders got to San Antonio starter Ian Koenig (3-8) for the first run of the night on a sacrifice fly from Arturo Disla. In the fifth, they piled on five more runs with five consecutive two-out hits, including RBI knocks from Frainyer Chavez, Sebastian Walcott and Dylan Dreiling to make it 6-0.

Aidan Curry (3-1) took over for Bradford and dazzled into the ninth inning. With offensive ammunition, Curry bridged the gap with a 10-0 lead into the ninth and fell one out shy of finishing the game. Still, the righty covered 5.2 innings and allowed just two hits with six strikeouts. Thomas Ireland punched out the final hitter to secure the shutout

Notes to Know:

For the first time since June 6 and June 7 of 2024 against Corpus Christi, the RoughRiders have pitched shutouts in consecutive games.

Walcott finished with a Double-A career-high four hits in the win with a double and two RBI. He also twice scored from first base on hits from Dreiling, even using speed to score on an infield single from first.

Dreiling and Disla both extended their hitting streaks. Dreiling had two singles to earn a Frisco season-best 12-game streak and Disla's second-inning double gave him hits in 10 straight.

The RoughRiders have locked down at least a series split and send LHP Dalton Pence (2-2, 2.49) to the hill against RHP Andrew Thurman (1-5, 5.94) for game five Saturday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium in a 7:05 p.m. start.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 24, 2026

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