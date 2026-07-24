Baez Ninth-Inning Homer Catapults Cards to Win in Extras

Published on July 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Jesus Baez slugged a game-tying solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Cardinals went on to beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in 10 innings, 5-4, on Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Miguel Ugueto delivered the game-winning RBI-double in the top of the 10th.

Randel Clemente struck out three straight batters in the 10th inning to strand the free runner at second base and seal the win. Clemente struck out six batters in total over two scoreless innings.

Baez's homer with the Cardinals down to their last out was his ninth home run in Double-A this season.

W: Clemente (3-2)

L: Mendieta (3-5)

NOTES:

- Trey Paige went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his return to the lineup after being activated from the Developmental List.

- Blake Aita allowed two runs over 5.2 innings in his third appearance for the Cardinals. He's thrown 17.2 IP in three outings.

- The snapped a short three-game slide for Springfield and moved them back into a first place tie with Tulsa in the second half North Division standings.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (14-10, 45-47) at NW Arkansas (11-13, 40-51)

- LHP Hjerpe vs. RHP Beam

- Friday, July 24, 7:05 p.m. CT at Arvest Ballpark

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.tv







Texas League Stories from July 24, 2026

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