Wind Surge Walk off RockHounds in Extras Behind Kendle's Clutch Hit

Published on July 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (10-14) rallied twice before walking off the Midland RockHounds (12-12), 6-5, in 10 innings Friday night in front of the largest crowd of the season 8,379 at Equity Bank Park. Marek Houston's game-tying home run in the ninth inning set the stage for Caden Kendle's walk-off single in the 10th.

Kendle collected three hits, including the game-winning RBI, for his seventh multi-hit performance in just his first 12 games with Wichita. He has recorded at least one hit in every game with the Wind Surge. Houston belted his third home run of the season in the ninth inning to force extra innings while recording his eighth multi-hit game and fourth multi-RBI performance of the year. Jaime Ferrer also turned in a multi-hit effort, doubling and crushing a 462-foot home run off former college teammate and Athletics No. 2 prospect Jamie Arnold. Khadim Diaw extended his hitting streak to nine games while tallying his ninth multi-hit game of the season.

On the mound, Wichita struck out 13 batters for its 40th double-digit strikeout game of the season and seventh in its last eight contests. Jacob Webb, Hunter Gregory and Kyle Bischoff each delivered scoreless relief appearances in the victory.

THE RUNDOWN

Midland jumped in front immediately, leading off the game with a home run before adding a two-run homer later in the inning for a 3-0 lead.

The Wind Surge answered in the bottom of the third when Ferrer launched his fourth home run of the season, a towering 462-foot blast to center field. Wichita trailed 3-1 after three innings.

The RockHounds added another run in the fourth with a walk and two singles to extend their lead to 4-1.

Wichita chipped away in the fifth. A walk and a double put runners in scoring position before a sacrifice fly cut the deficit to 4-2.

Gregory took over in the sixth and kept the Wind Surge within striking distance, striking out four across two scoreless innings.

The Surge evened the score in the eighth. Wichita loaded the bases on a single and two walks before Kendle lined a two-run single to center field to tie the game at 4-4.

Midland reclaimed the lead in the ninth with a walk, a single and an RBI double to make it 5-4.

Houston answered in the bottom of the ninth, blasting a game-tying solo home run to knot the score at 5-5 and force extra innings.

After Bischoff worked a scoreless top of the 10th, Kendle delivered once again, lining a walk-off single to give Wichita a 6-5 victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge recorded 11 hits, their 20th game with double-digit hits this season.

The Wind Surge struck out 13 batters, their 40th game with double-digit strikeouts this season.

The Wichita pitching staff has recorded double-digit strikeouts in seven of its last eight games.

Marek Houston extended his on-base streak to 19 games.

Houston hit his third home run of the season.

Houston recorded his eighth multi-hit game and fourth multi-RBI performance of the year.

Khadim Diaw extended his hitting streak to nine games and recorded his ninth multi-hit game of the season.

Tanner Schobel has recorded a hit in each of his first two games with Wichita.

Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to nine games.

Caden Kendle has recorded a hit in each of his first 12 Double-A games.

Kendle recorded his seventh multi-hit game and second multi-RBI game of the season.

Jaime Ferrer blasted a 462-foot home run, his fourth of the season.

Ferrer recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Preston Johnson made his 11th start of the season.

RHP Jacob Webb logged his third scoreless appearance of the season.

RHP Hunter Gregory recorded his seventh scoreless appearance of the season.

RHP Kyle Bischoff logged his 19th scoreless appearance of the season and earned the win.

STAT OF THE DAY

462 - Jaime Ferrer's fourth home run of the season traveled 462 feet against his former college teammate, Jamie Arnold.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their homestand with game five of a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds on Saturday at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 24, 2026

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