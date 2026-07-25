Baez Drives in Five as Cardinals Blank Naturals

Published on July 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Jesus Baez blasted his 10th home run and drove in five runs to help the Cardinals shut out the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 9-0, on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Baez got the scoring started with a three-run home run in the third inning and added two sacrifice flies later in the game.

Cooper Hjerpe set the tone for the pitching staff with 4.1-hitless innings. He struck out a season-high seven batters and issued one walk.

Hunter Hayes did not allow a run over 2.2 innings of relief to pick up his team-high sixth win.

W: Hayes (6-3)

L: Beam (5-9)

NOTES:

- Baez's home run tied him for the team lead with Ryan Campos and Won-Bin Cho. He has hit 24 total home runs between High-A and Double-A this season.

- Hjerpe recorded season-highs in both innings (4.1) and strikeouts (7).

- Tre Richardson III had hits in his first three at-bats and finished 3-for-4.

- The shutout was the third of the season for Cardinals pitching.

- Springfield moved into first place all alone in the second half North Division standings, 1.0 game up on Tulsa.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (15-10, 46-47) at NW Arkansas (11-14, 40-52)

- LHP Doyle vs. RHP Zobac

- Saturday, July 25, 6:05 p.m. CT at Arvest Ballpark

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.tv







Texas League Stories from July 24, 2026

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