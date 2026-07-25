Baez Drives in Five as Cardinals Blank Naturals
Published on July 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - Jesus Baez blasted his 10th home run and drove in five runs to help the Cardinals shut out the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 9-0, on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.
Baez got the scoring started with a three-run home run in the third inning and added two sacrifice flies later in the game.
Cooper Hjerpe set the tone for the pitching staff with 4.1-hitless innings. He struck out a season-high seven batters and issued one walk.
Hunter Hayes did not allow a run over 2.2 innings of relief to pick up his team-high sixth win.
W: Hayes (6-3)
L: Beam (5-9)
NOTES:
- Baez's home run tied him for the team lead with Ryan Campos and Won-Bin Cho. He has hit 24 total home runs between High-A and Double-A this season.
- Hjerpe recorded season-highs in both innings (4.1) and strikeouts (7).
- Tre Richardson III had hits in his first three at-bats and finished 3-for-4.
- The shutout was the third of the season for Cardinals pitching.
- Springfield moved into first place all alone in the second half North Division standings, 1.0 game up on Tulsa.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (15-10, 46-47) at NW Arkansas (11-14, 40-52)
- LHP Doyle vs. RHP Zobac
- Saturday, July 25, 6:05 p.m. CT at Arvest Ballpark
- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.tv
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- Travelers Near-Perfect Effort Hands Drillers Second-Straight Loss - Tulsa Drillers
- Soddies Split Friday Doubleheader with Hooks - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Baez Drives in Five as Cardinals Blank Naturals - Springfield Cardinals
- Naturals Lose, 9-0, on Friday Night - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Chanclas Grounded in 3-0 Defeat - San Antonio Missions
- Naturals' Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped in 10-Inning Defeat - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Baez Ninth-Inning Homer Catapults Cards to Win in Extras - Springfield Cardinals
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