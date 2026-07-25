Stars Shine in Shutout Win

Published on July 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers came one out shy of a perfect game in an 8-0 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night. Kade Anderson threw the first five innings perfect while striking seven and ended up earning his ninth win of the season. Lucas Kelly threw the next two innings with three strikeouts and Ty Cummings retired five in a row before an infield hit (on a diving play at third base) with a throwing error gave Tulsa their first, and only, runner. Jonny Farmelo hit his first Double-A homer and hit a double while driving in four runs. Charlie Pagliarini had a three hit game including a home run and two doubles.

Moments That Mattered

* Farmelo hooked a two-run homer to right field in the third inning to put the Travs on the board and out in front.

* RBI doubles from Bill Knight, Jonny Farmelo and Charlie Pagliarini powered a five-run seventh inning as the Travs put the game out of reach.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jonny Farmelo: 2-4, 2 runs, 2B, HR, 4 RBI

* 2B Charlie Pagliarini: 3-4, 2 runs, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* LHP Kade Anderson: Win, 5 IP, 7 K

News and Notes

* The shutout was the 12th of the season for Arkansas, most in the minor leagues.

* Farmelo's 4 RBI are a career high.

* Anderson was pitching for the first time in three weeks, outside of one inning in the Futures Game on July 12.

* This was the second time this season that the Travs took a perfect game into the ninth inning.

The series continues on Saturday night with RH Ryan Sloan (2-2, 4.04) starting for Arkansas against RH Christian Zazueta (0-0, 2.12). It is Christmas in July with a postgame drone show and the Splash Pad is free. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 24, 2026

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