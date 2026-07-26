Sloan Stellar in Saturday Defeat

Published on July 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Ryan Sloan tossed five scoreless innings while striking out six, but the Arkansas Travelers fell 5-3 to the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday night. Tulsa broke a tie in the eighth inning and built a four-run lead before the Travs made a push in the bottom of the ninth. Sloan surrendered three hits and no walks over his five frames. Hunter Fitz-Gerald had two of the three Travs hits including a solo home run and also stole a base.

Moments That Mattered

* Tulsa took the lead on a bases loaded walk in top of the eighth inning.

* Arkansas scored twice in the ninth without a hit. First on a bases loaded walk then on a dropped third strike wild pitch. That put the tying runs in scoring position and the winning run on base but a ground out ended the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-5, run, HR, RBI, SB

* RHP Ryan Sloan: 5 IP, 3 H, 6 K

News and Notes

* The Travs homer was their 132nd of the season, tying for the most by any Travs club that has called Dickey-Stephens Park home. That dates back to 2007.

* Arkansas batted 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The series concludes on Sunday with RH Adam Leverett starting for Arkansas against RH Aiden Foeller (Double-A debut). It is Sizzle Sunday, a Family Sunday, Operation: Military Appreciation and the Splash Pad is free. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 25, 2026

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