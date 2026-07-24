Fitz-Gerald Delivers Dramatic Homer for Victory

Published on July 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Hunter Fitz-Gerald hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Arkansas Travelers ended a five game slide with a 5-4 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night. The Travs rallied to tie twice after trailing by one and three earlier in the game. Nico Tellache pitched six strong innings as the starter and Jimmy Kingsbury (IP) and Brock Moore (2 IP) delivered scoreless relief to close out the game.

Moments That Mattered

* Down three in the fourth inning, Arkansas rattled off a two out rally. Connor Charping walked and scored a double from Blake Rambusch. Josh Hood then singled Rambusch home before stealing second and scoring on a Sammy Siani base hit.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Blake Rambusch: 1-3, run, 2B, 2 RBI

* RHP Brock Moore: Win, 2 IP, 2 BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Fitz-Gerald's homer was his 7th go-ahead blast of the season.

* Arkansas had not led in a game since prior to the All-Star Break until the 8th inning home run.

The series continues on Friday night with LH Kade Anderson (8-1, 1.36) starting for Arkansas against LH Adam Serwinowski (7-3, 5.23). It is Christmas in July with a postgame drone show and the Splash Pad is free. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 23, 2026

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