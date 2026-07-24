Riders Slug Two Home Runs, Shut out San Antonio

Published on July 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - On Thursday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium, the Frisco RoughRiders beat the San Antonio Missions 3-0 behind a pair of home runs and dominant pitching.

In the second inning, Max Wagner slugged a two-run shot against San Antonio (11-13, 42-51) starter Matthew Watson (0-1) to give Frisco (14-10, 53-39) a 2-0 lead. Trey Supak started for Frisco on rehab from Triple-A Round Rock and turned in four scoreless innings.

Dylan MacLean (7-1) took over from there and followed with four scoreless innings as well. In the seventh, he got some extra padding from a Dylan Dreiling screaming solo home run that made it 3-0.

Seeking a shutout, Cole Stasio slammed the door with his second save as a RoughRider.

Notes to Know:

In the shutout, Frisco pitching allowed just three hits and all were singles. The Riders have not allowed an extra-base hit to San Antonio in either of the last two games.

Dreiling extended his hitting streak to 11 games, tying his and the RoughRiders' season-long streak. His home run hoisted him to the team lead at 14, passing Wagner who had tied him with 13 earlier.

Frisco now leads the series two games to one and will hand the ball to LHP Cody Bradford (0-0, 3.00) against RHP Ian Koenig (3-7, 4.46) in a 7:05 p.m. start from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 23, 2026

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