Amarillo's Game Thursday at Corpus Christi Postponed

Published on July 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. - Due to inclement weather in the area, tonight's Amarillo Sod Poodles game on the road at the Corpus Christi Hooks has been postponed.

The postponed game will be played tomorrow night beginning at 5:05 p.m. with the originally scheduled Friday night game following afterwards. Both games will be seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Stay tuned to Sod Poodles social media for updates.

Fans can tune in to Sod Poodles baseball all summer long for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning.







Texas League Stories from July 23, 2026

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