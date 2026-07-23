Gerardo Carrillo Makes MLB Debut with Diamondbacks

Published on July 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders RHP Gerardo Carrillo made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, July 22nd in their game against the Athletics. He is the tenth player in 2026 who will go on the Road to the Show wall, driven by Advondale Dealerships.

Carrillo, 27, allowed just one earned run across two innings. The righty rolled a double play and recorded his first MLB strikeout.

The Guadalajara, Mexico native signed with Arizona as a Minor League free agent in December and made 33 appearances for Triple-A Reno before his call-up this season.

After coming up in the Dodgers and Nationals organizations, Carrillo made 40 appearances for the RoughRiders in 2025 and posted a 3.69 ERA in 46.1 innings of work. He struck out 53 and earned two appearances with Triple-A Round Rock.

Carrillo was originally signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent in 2016 and was included in the package Los Angeles sent to Washington in exchange for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner during the 2021 MLB season.

With Carrillo's debut Tuesday, there have now been 235 players in RoughRiders franchise history to make the major leagues. Carrillo joins Kohl Drake, Emiliano Teodo, Gavin Collyer, Peyton Gray, Robbie Ahlstrom, Mitch Bratt, Cam Cauley, Winston Santos and Abimelec Ortiz in 2026.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 23, 2026

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