RockHounds Rally in Ninth to End Wind Surge Win Streak

Published on July 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (9-15) dropped game four of a six-game series to the Midland RockHounds (13-11), 2-1, on Thursday night at Equity Bank Park despite another strong performance from the pitching staff led by Cory Lewis.

Lewis dominated over four scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out six, his second-highest strikeout total of the season. Will Fleming and Jaylen Nowlin followed with scoreless relief appearances, but Midland scored twice in the ninth inning to snap Wichita's six-game winning streak.

The Wind Surge managed just four hits offensively. Marek Houston reached base twice to extend his on-base streak to 18 games, Brandon Winokur pushed his on-base streak to 12 games and Caden Kendle recorded a hit in his 11th consecutive game to begin his Double-A career.

THE RUNDOWN

Lewis took the mound for Wichita and had his knuckleball working early, inducing weak contact while striking out two through the first two innings.

The Wind Surge threatened in the second after a double and a walk put two runners in scoring position with one out, but a strikeout and a sliding stop up the middle ended the inning and kept the game scoreless.

Lewis finished his outing after four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out six.

Fleming followed with two scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out one.

Wichita broke through in the bottom of the sixth. A single and two walks loaded the bases before an errant pickoff throw to third base allowed the Wind Surge to score the game's first run and take a 1-0 lead.

After trading scoreless innings, Midland rallied in the ninth. A leadoff single, a wild pitch and an RBI double tied the game before a two-out RBI single gave the RockHounds a 2-1 lead.

The Wind Surge were unable to answer in the bottom of the ninth as their six-game winning streak came to an end.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge's six-game winning streak came to an end.

The Wind Surge struck out 13 batters, the 39th time this season recording double-digit strikeouts.

The Wichita pitching staff has recorded double-digit strikeouts in six of its last seven games.

Marek Houston extended his on-base streak to 18 games.

Brandon Winokur extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

Tanner Schobel made his Wind Surge debut and recorded a hit.

Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to seven games.

Caden Kendle has recorded a hit in each of his first 11 Double-A games.

RHP Cory Lewis tossed four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out six.

RHP Will Fleming logged his 11th scoreless appearance of the season.

LHP Jaylen Nowlin recorded his 12th scoreless appearance of the season.

TRANSACTIONS

RHP Zach Vennaro released.

STAT OF THE DAY

6 of 7 - The Wichita pitching staff has recorded double-digit strikeouts in six of its last seven games.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their homestand with game five of a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds on Friday at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.