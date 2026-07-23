Early Deficit Proves Too Much for Travs

Published on July 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - After falling behind by four early, the Arkansas Travelers could not recover and dropped a 5-3 decision to the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday night. Hunter Fitz-Gerald had three hits including a double and Charlie Pagliarini had two hits including a double and drove in two. Adam Smith (2.2 IP) and Tyler Cleveland (2 IP) both fired scoreless outings.

Moments That Mattered

* The Drillers sent 10 batters to the plate in the opening inning, scoring four times before leaving the bases loaded.

* Tulsa's bullpen held the Travs to just one hit over the final five innings.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Charlie Pagliarini: 2-3, BB, run, 2B, 2 RBI

* RHP Adam Smith: 2.2 IP, H, K

News and Notes

* Arkansas suffered a fifth straight loss, a season high.

* Smith has thrown three scoreless outings to start his career with Arkansas.

The series continues on Thursday night with LH Nico Tellache (5-6, 4.83) starting for Arkansas against RH Peyton Martin (4-3, 5.45). There is an Otey bobblehead giveaway, it is a $3 Thursday and the Splash Pad is free. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 23, 2026

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