RoughRiders to Host "Mark in the Park" Theme Night

Published on July 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Calling all Marks! The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, will host Mark in the Park on Thursday, August 13th against the San Antonio Missions (Padres affiliate).

Fans named Mark (or Marc, but not your friends Marcus or Marco) will receive free admission to the game by presenting a valid photo ID at the Riders Field Box Office.

The evening will feature a pregame Mark Meet-Up, celebrations of famous Marks throughout the night and plenty of opportunities to make their Mark in attendance and embrace their Mark moment in the spotlight.

August 13th is also Bark in the Park with dog-friendly seating available in the Family Lawn or in Sections 123-126. Don't forget to enjoy Thirsty Thursday with half-price drink specials through the 7th inning.

Not named Mark? Tickets for non-Marks are on sale now at RidersBaseball.com or by calling 972-731-9200.







Texas League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.