Home Schedule Announced for 2027 Season

Published on July 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - Major League Baseball today announced the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 2027 regular season home schedule. All road games and game times will be announced at a later date.

Opening Day at Arvest Ballpark will be on Friday, April 2nd against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners). For the first time since 2024, the Naturals will begin the season at home. They will host their in-state rivals for three games through Sunday, April 4th before embarking on their first road trip.

The regular season schedule for 2027 will span across six months and will consist of 69 home games and 69 road games. The aforementioned home opener is in early April while the regular season home finale will take place on Sunday, September 12th. Over half of the Naturals home games will be played over the weekend with the club hosting a total of 36 games on either a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

For the eighth time in the last nine seasons, the Naturals will end the regular season at home as they will host the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis) in a six-game set, September 7th through September 12th.

In addition to the three-game series to start the season, the schedule includes 11 separate six-game homestands. The Naturals will host the Travelers 15 times at Arvest Ballpark - the most of any opponent in 2027. Fellow Texas League North Division clubs - the Cardinals, Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers), and the Wichita Turbo Tubs (Minnesota Twins) - will each visit twice for a total of 12 games each.

The Naturals will also have three homestands against teams from the Texas League South. For the first time since 2022, the Naturals will host the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) for a six-game series at the end of April. The two homestands in July will both feature South Division opponents as the Naturals will welcome the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) and Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) to town. The only two clubs that will not pay Arvest Ballpark a visit during the 2027 regular season are the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) and the Midland RockHounds (Athletics).

A PDF of the 2027 home schedule is now available at our website, www.nwanaturals.com. Fans can also find a printable copy under the PROMOTIONS & SCHEDULE dropdown on the website. Ticket options, game times, and our full 2027 promotional schedule will all be announced at a later date.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.







Texas League Stories from July 23, 2026

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