Frisco Holds on to Early Lead, Evens Series in San Antonio

Published on July 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - After scoring seven times in the first three innings, the Frisco RoughRiders (13-10, 52-39) held on to beat the San Antonio Missions 7-5 Wednesday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Frisco (13-10, 52-39) pounced on San Antonio (11-12, 42-50) starter Jamie Hitt (1-1) in the first inning, as Arturo Disla slammed a three-run home run over the right-center field fence for a 3-0 lead.

The Riders added on with three more runs in the second, thanks to RBI doubles from Keith Jones II and Sebastian Walcott. Malcolm Moore's RBI single in the third inning made it 7-0.

Frisco starter David Davalillo covered four innings in his return to Double-A, striking out six and surrendering just one walk and one run.

After San Antonio clawed back closer in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, Eric Loomis protected a 7-5 lead with his third save of the season.

Notes to Know:

Dylan Dreiling extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a double in the third inning. Disla has hits in eight in a row after his first-inning homer.

All nine RoughRiders reached base in the win and seven had hits.

The top two strikeout pitching staffs in the Texas League combined to strike out 29 batters in the nine-inning affair.

With the series tied at a game apiece, Frisco turns to LHP Dylan MacLean (6-1, 4.69) against RHP Matthew Watson (0-0, -.--) in a 7:05 p.m. start Thursday at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.