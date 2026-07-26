Wind Surge No-Hit RockHounds in 11-0 Victory

Published on July 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (11-14) combined for the second no-hitter in franchise history in an 11-0 victory over the Midland RockHounds (12-13) in game five of a six-game series Saturday night at Equity Bank Park. Chris Vallimont set the tone with five no-hit innings before Darren Bowen and Ruddy Gomez completed the historic performance.

The Wind Surge struck out 14 batters for their 41st double-digit strikeout game of the season and eighth in their last nine contests. Vallimont worked five hitless innings while striking out a season-high six. Bowen followed with two scoreless, hitless innings before Gomez struck out six batters over the final two innings to seal the no-hitter, the first by a Texas League club this season and the first by Wichita since Aug. 19, 2022, against Tulsa.

Offensively, Marek Houston led the way by tying his Double-A career high with three hits while extending his on-base streak to 20 games. Jay Thomason added a multi-hit performance and an RBI, while Garrett Spain recorded his seventh multi-RBI game and 19th multi-hit game of the season. Kyle DeBarge and Brandon Winokur each homered in the victory.

THE RUNDOWN

Vallimont was dominant from the first pitch, striking out the side in the first inning before retiring the side in order in the second.

The Wind Surge opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. Caden Kendle singled to extend his hitting streak to 13 games before DeBarge launched a two-run home run over the berm in left field, his 11th of the season, for a 2-0 lead.

Vallimont allowed his first baserunners in the fourth on a pair of walks but continued to keep Midland hitless while recording his sixth strikeout. The former major leaguer completed five no-hit innings by retiring the side on just nine pitches in the fifth.

Wichita broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth. A walk and a double put runners in scoring position before Spain lined a two-run double down the right-field line. A sacrifice fly and Thomason's RBI single later in the inning extended the lead to 6-0.

The Wind Surge added two more runs in the sixth on Andrew Cossetti's RBI single and a bases-loaded RBI groundout to make it 8-0.

Bowen entered in the sixth and continued the no-hit bid with two scoreless innings while striking out two.

Gomez took over in the eighth and struck out the side to move the Wind Surge three outs away from history.

Wichita added three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth when Winokur launched a three-run home run into the home bullpen to make it 11-0.

Gomez returned for the ninth and struck out the side to complete the second no-hitter in franchise history.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge threw the second no-hitter in franchise history and their first since Aug. 19, 2022, against Tulsa.

Wichita recorded the first no-hitter in the Texas League this season.

The Wind Surge collected 14 hits, their 21st game with double-digit hits this season.

The Wind Surge struck out 14 batters, their 41st game with double-digit strikeouts this season.

The Wichita pitching staff has recorded double-digit strikeouts in eight of its last nine games.

Marek Houston extended his on-base streak to 20 games.

Houston recorded his ninth multi-hit game of the season.

Houston tied his Double-A career high with three hits.

Houston has recorded multi-hit games in back-to-back contests.

Khadim Diaw extended his hitting streak to nine games and recorded his ninth multi-hit game of the season.

Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

Garrett Spain recorded his seventh multi-RBI game and 19th multi-hit game of the season.

Brandon Winokur extended his on-base streak to 13 games and hit a three-run home run.

Caden Kendle has recorded a hit in each of his first 13 Double-A games. 13 game hit streak is tied for longest of the season. (Ben Ross)

Kendle recorded his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

Kyle DeBarge hit his 11th home run of the season and recorded his 12th multi-RBI game of the season.

Jay Thomason recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Chris Vallimont threw five no-hit innings and struck out a season-high six batters.

RHP Darren Bowen recorded his 15th scoreless appearance of the season.

RHP Ruddy Gomez recorded his eighth scoreless appearance of the season while striking out all six batters he faced.

STAT OF THE DAY

0 - The Wind Surge threw the second no-hitter in franchise history and their first since Aug. 19, 2022, against Tulsa.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge conclude their six-game series against the Midland RockHounds on Sunday at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.