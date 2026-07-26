Riders' Offense Quieted in Close Loss to San Antonio

Published on July 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - After three consecutive wins, the Frisco RoughRiders fell 4-3 to the San Antonio Missions Saturday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Frisco (15-11, 54-40) scored twice in the first inning against San Antonio (12-14, 43-52) starter Andrew Thurman (2-5) on the back of three doubles from Sebastian Walcott, Arturo Disla and Keith Jones II.

The Missions tied things on a two-run shot from Jake Cunningham off Dalton Pence in the bottom of the first, but Frisco retook the lead in the second on an RBI single from Walcott. Cunningham doubled in another run against Pence to tie it back up 3-3 in the fifth.

After Walcott's single in the second, San Antonio arms retired 20 RoughRider hitters in a row. Armed with a 4-3 lead picked up in the sixth against Zach Bryant (2-3), Josh Mallitz pitched the final three innings for his fourth save.

Notes to Know:

Walcott notched his fifth multi-hit game in his first seven games back with Frisco.

Disla extended his hitting streak to 11 games, but Dylan Dreiling's was snapped at 12 games as he went 0-for-4.

Seeking a series victory with a win Sunday, Frisco sends LHP Blake Townsend (3-4, 5.35) to the mound against RHP Eric Yost (4-2, 3.41) in a 6:05 p.m. start at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 25, 2026

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