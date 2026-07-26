Doyle, Cardinals Shut out Nats for Second Straight Night

Published on July 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Liam Doyle tossed five scoreless innings, and the Cardinals bullpen blanked the Northwest Arkansas Naturals the rest of the way in a 3-0 win on Saturday evening at Arvest Ballpark.

Doyle allowed two hits and struck out four with three walks. It marked his first scoreless start of the season.

Jesus Baez hit the first pitch of the game over the centerfield fence for his team-leading 11th home run. He has homered in three-straight games.

Trey Paige added a solo home run later in the contest.

Jack Findlay and Nolan Sparks each threw two scoreless innings out of the Springfield bullpen. Sparks earned his first save.

W: Doyle (2-6)

L: Zobac (1-4)

S: Sparks (1)

NOTES:

- The shutout was the second straight and the fourth of the season overall for the Cardinals pitching staff. They have shut out the Naturals three times this season.

- Cardinals pitchers have combined on 21.0 consecutive scoreless innings.

- Baez now leads the Cardinals with 11 home runs in just 24 games played at Double-A this season.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (16-10, 47-47) at NW Arkansas (11-15, 40-53)

- RHP Lin vs. LHP Patteson

- Sunday, July 26, 2:05 p.m. CT at Arvest Ballpark

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.tv







Texas League Stories from July 25, 2026

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