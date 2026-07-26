Andrew Thurman's Career High 10 K's Push Missions Past RoughRiders in 4-3 Win

Published on July 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Andrew Thurman mowed down the Frisco RoughRiders (15-11) order to total a career-high 10 strikeouts, and Jake Cunningham blasted a two-run homer and added on an RBI double to help lead the San Antonio Missions (12-14) past the RoughRiders in a 4-3 win.

Frisco initially greeted Thurman with a trio of doubles from Sebastian Walcott, Arturo Disla and Keith Jones II in the opening frame to grab a hold of a 2-0 lead. After a Carson Tucker leadoff single in San Antonio's next turn, Jake Cunningham answered back for the Missions with a dinger over the left-center field wall to tie things up 2-2.

Walcott remained hot at the plate knocking in an RBI single after Orlando Martinez's base hit and stolen bag to regain the advantage for Frisco 3-2 in the second inning. Thurman bounced back after a shaky beginning by retiring 13 in a row and getting to a career-best 10 strikeouts.

Tucker scored again in the fifth stanza after a free pass and Cunningham's hard-hit double that bounced off The Wolff's outfield wall to even the odds at three runs apiece. Ryan Jackson followed in the sixth inning with a leadoff triple that just beat the outreached glove of a diving Dylan Dreiling. Jackson put the Missions in the lead after Albert Fabian's sacrifice fly to center field.

After Thurman struck out the side in the sixth inning, he handed off the hot hand to Josh Mallitz for three dominant innings. Mallitz delivered back-to-back 1-2-3 innings with two strikeouts. In the final frame, Disla doubled after a Dreiling flyout, but the nerves did not get to Mallitz as a groundout and a final emphatic strikeout slammed the door on 4-3 Missions win.

Up Next:

The Missions and RoughRiders conclude their six-game series on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. It's Six Flags Kid's Day at the Wolff! The first 250 kids, 48" and under, will receive a complimentary one-day pass to Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Get here early for your chance to ride into the fun! The fun continues after the final out! Kids are invited onto the field to run the bases following the game. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from July 25, 2026

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