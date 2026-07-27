Late Rally Pushes Travs to Series Split

Published on July 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - A four-run eighth inning rallied the Arkansas Travelers to an 8-6 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday afternoon. The Travs secured a split of the series. Brock Moore closed the game with two scoreless innings to preserve the win for Arkansas. Jimmy Kingsbury also dealt 2.1 scoreless frames for the Travs. Jonny Farmelo starred offensively with a walk and two hits including a three-run blast in the second inning. Jared Sundstrom also had a two hit game and drove in a run.

Moments That Mattered

* Farmelo's blast capped a four-run inning and put the Travs up by four early.

* A pair of bases loaded walks allowed Arkansas to tie the game and then to take the lead in the eighth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jonny Farmelo: 2-4, BB, run, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Jimmy Kingsbury: 2.1 IP, H, 3 K

* RHP Brock Moore: Win, 2 IP, H, BB, K

News and Notes

* Moore has not allowed an earned run in his last six outings.

* Hunter Fitz-Gerald extended his hitting streak to five.

After a day off on Monday, the Travs start a six game series in Midland against the RockHounds on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 26, 2026

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